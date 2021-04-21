Goodluck Jonathan Mourns Idriss Deby Itno

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has mourned President Idriss Deby Into of Chad Republic.

Deby died yesterday while fighting rebels who had infiltrated the country’s capital.

Reacting to the news, Jonathan stated that Deby played a prominent role on the African continent, and his Chairmanship of the African Union saw the progress of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which the Republic of Chad ratified under his leadership.

Part of the message read, “I am saddened by the sudden death of Chad’s President Idriss Déby.”

According to him, Deby through the Multinational Joint Task Force, partnered with Nigeria in addressing the issues of terrorism and other challenges affecting the Lake Chad Region.

“Deby played a prominent role on the African continent, and his Chairmanship of the African Union saw the progress of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which the Republic of Chad ratified under his leadership.

“On behalf of my family, and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I condole with the government and people of the Republic of Chad over his death, and pray for the peace, progress and prosperity for Chad,” Jonathan said.