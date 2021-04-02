Good Friday: Obaseki Tasks Christians On Love, Selfless Service

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has enjoined Edo residents and Christians across the country to emulate Jesus Christ’s example of love and selfless sacrifice as espoused in commemoration of Good Friday.

Obaseki gave the charge in his message to mark Good Friday, a Christian holiday in preparation of Easter celebration.

The governor noted, “As Christian faithful celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Calvary, I urge everyone to take this opportunity to reflect on the significance of this day, the solemnity of selfless service, love and the passion for the downtrodden, especially at this time the entire world is struggling to recover from the disruptions caused by the outbreak of the first and second wave of coronavirus.”

According to him, “Good Friday embodies Christ’s love for mankind, for which he gave his life. Likewise, as we celebrate, we should remember to be our brother’s keeper, uphold the spirit of togetherness and sacrifice for the greater good of all.”

Obaseki further urged residents to celebrate with caution in strict adherence to the state’s COVID-19 preventive protocols to avoid a surge in cases or a third wave of the pandemic.

While commending citizens for their roles in helping to reduce infection rate in the state, the governor stated, “Although we have continued to witness a decline in case positivity and fatality rates amidst ongoing vaccination of eligible members of the public, we urge everyone to continue to observe the necessary precautions, including regular hand washing, wearing facemasks in public and maintaining physical distancing.”