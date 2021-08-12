Gombe Zonal Commander Tasks Officers On Emotional Intelligence

The Commander of Gombe Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Babashani Umar Sanda has tasked senior staff of the Zone to improve their emotional intelligence in their relation with superiors, subordinates and the public.

Babashani gave the charge on Tuesday, 10th August, 2021 while delivering a lecture titled “Emotional Intelligence “as part of his monthly lecture series.

“Emotional Intelligence is an attitude that each and every one of you must develop over time either as supervisors, team leaders, middle and senior managers and individuals because eventually, either during investigations, interview of suspects, as a spokesperson, a front desk officer or at the court as prosecutors, we need Emotional Intelligence to succeed and achieve the cooperate goals of this great organization.

“As leaders, sometimes we become emotional in handling official issues, subordinates and suspects but we must be careful to ensure the emotions are positive ones,” he stated.

Babashani who describes emotion as the feelings that is triggered by some distinctive thoughts, circumstances or actions, said it could be either positive or negative and that staff should be able to differentiate between emotional intelligence and intelligence quotient as the two though seemingly similar are different.

While defining emotional intelligence as the ability to understand, use and manage one’s emotions in positive ways to release stress, communicate effectively, empathize with others, overcome challenges and diffuse tension, the Zonal Commander pointed out that it was far more important than intelligence quotient which despite being very desirable, sometimes engender arrogance, hatred and jealousy rather than admiration and pride.

“This is an issue you must take very seriously because working in EFCC does not take away the fact that you are human and prone to emotion but the key word is professionalism which even in your most vulnerable moment, must be evident in your attitude, your speech and action,” he stressed.