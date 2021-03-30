God’s Anger Will Soon Fall On Apostle Suleman, Prophetess Says

Prophetess Susan Ikeokwu of Justice and Mercy Ministries based in Germany, has said that God’s anger will soon fall on Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries.

This she said is because of Apostle Suleman’s boast of his ability to deceive people all the time.

Her prophecy, which was released on Monday with the topic: ‘Apostle Johnson Suleman’, said that God told her to tell Suleiman that, “You are boasting about your ability to deceive everyone all the time.

“You are bragging about your ability to fish yourself out of any trouble you get yourself into, where you come out looking innocent, although you are guilty before my sight.

“For many years, I have given you numerous opportunities to turn from your evil ways, yet, you refuse.

“For you, it is no longer enough that you do all this evil, but you have decided to threaten a son who belongs to me. You are intimidating and threatening him, raging against him.

“Because of your threat and rage against the truth, I have judged you, and my judgment shall stand as it is the truth.

“Due to your unwillingness to repent from your wickedness, you do not have any portion with me; whatsoever you are doing is neither from me nor for me. ”