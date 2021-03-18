God Will Reveal Those Behind Abduction Of Chibok Girls – Okupe

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has said God will reveal those behind the abduction of Chibok Girls.

The abduction took place during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Okupe who served under the administration said he never slept all through the period the news broke.

He said: “God will reveal the truth behind the abduction of Chibok girls very soon. I can tell you that I was involved fully from day one.

“I never slept all through the period. On the day of the incident, I met the president at 2 am, again I saw him at 6 am.

“I want you to know something; on the day Nyanya was bombed was the same day Chibok girls were kidnapped. Nyanya was bombed in the morning, Chibok girls were kidnapped at night.

“Ironically, Shekau made a broadcast and accepted responsibility for the Nyanya bombing and he never mentioned anything about Chibok kidnap.”

Okupe insisted that if the abduction was a genuine conception of the Boko Haram sect, Shekau would have claimed responsibility given the fact that it would have helped the sects gain international prominence than the Nyanya bombing.

“As we all know, the kidnapping of 200 girls would have made international news than the bombing which has been happening because Shekau and Boko Haram wanted publicity.

“But ironically Shekau never claimed responsibility for the abduction. He never claimed responsibility for the Chibok kidnap until after 21 days.

“On that same night, I spoke with the DPO of Chibok who confirmed that there was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the insurgents and no one was injured, either on his side or the side of the insurgents.”

Doyin Okupe noted that information given by those on the ground and involved in the incident was not just inconsistent, but also contradicting raising major concerns about the genuineness of the kidnapping.

“A friend with Voice of America called to inform me that she spoke with the principal of Chibok who confirmed to her that majority of the kidnapped girls were recovered by security forces on the day of the kidnapping and that some of the rescued girls have gone home with their parents.

“I called the principal of the Chibok school who confirmed the same story.

“But surprisingly three hours later, the same principal held a press conference with the Commissioner for Education from Borno, saying that 257 girls were missing. From where?

“These were the events that happened but were not reported,” Okupe said.