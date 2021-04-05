God Showed Me Buhari Will Stabilise Nigeria – Tunde Bakare

Tunde Bakare, the Senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, has disclosed why he supports President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bakare disclosed that God showed him that Buhari has a major role to play in stabilizing Nigeria.

The clergyman stated this in his state-of-the-nation broadcast on Sunday.

Bakare also highlighted his role in the coalition of political parties that formed the All Progressive Congress, APC, in 2015.

“After the controversial and divisive 2011 elections, as Nigeria drifted along with sectional undercurrents and the nation sought a unifying force, some of us prevailed on General Muhammadu Buhari not to quit the stage but to take back his words and form a coalition of the best of the North and the best of the South to salvage our nation.

“I must admit that I played a critical role in that mission. God had shown me in a vision that GMB still had a role to play in stabilising Nigeria,” he said.