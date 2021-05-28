Give Nigerians Constitution That’ll Guarantee Collective Progress, Wike Tells NASS

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has advised the National Assembly to give Nigerians a constitution that ensures a country that is free and fair to all.

Wike said this at the Zonal Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria for South-South.

Represented by His Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, Wike called for a law that creates and regulates local governments.

He said: “For this can only be possible if and only if the exercise is approached and carried out with sincerity of purpose and commitment to correct the fundamental challenges that have caused deep cracks to the foundations of our country and threatening to tear our dear nation into pieces.

“It is only the blind that may not see that Nigeria is headed to a dangerous precipice unless something urgent is done to correct the identified flaws in both our constitution and the nature of the federal system that has been foisted on his country for so long.

“The contending issues are not new they have been raised, identified, and debated at several forums over and over by associations, social groups, and ethnic groups in this country.”

Wike noted that the nation was not really processing a new constitution, a people’s constitution which to some people is a path of getting a united and progressive nation, but it was a move to make major reviews to strengthen the unity and progress of the country.

“The truth is that whether new or old, what Nigeria and Nigerians need is a constitution that approximates the collective aspirations from all Nigerians to live in a country that is free, fair and just to all component parts.

“Nigerians need a constitution that gives them the true sense of belonging, secure and advances their wellbeing and enable their children to actualize their potentials for any office without discrimination,” he stated.