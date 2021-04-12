Give Me True Love Not Fake One – Angela Okorie

Popular actress-turned-singer, Angela Okorie is gradually getting to her musical destination. But her regret is that many people appear not happy with her sudden transformation into a mega superstar in a short while.

Okorie ventured into music in the late 2019, after she made her debut on NS. Since then, the Boss Lady has not looked back in quest to become the next queen of the stage in Nigeria.

In fact, for sake of her music, which is driving her crazy, Okorie hardly finds time to hit the movie sets again. When she’s not in the studio recording new songs, she’s somewhere across the globe performing on stage. It’s safe to say that Okorie has conquered Nollywood and moving on to dominate the world music stage.

While her movie fans are missing her on the big screen, the beautiful mother of one is not bothered as she’s busy pursuing her music career with everything she had. It’s believed in some quarters that her acting career has gradually given way for her second love, music to blossom.

Perhaps, it was not surprising when the fast-rising singer revealed why she stopped keeping friends, claiming it was as a result of not being loved by many people.

Okorie made this allegation, while speaking on Instagram Live during the week.

According to her, she stopped keeping friends after she realized that not everyone liked the strides she was making in music.

“I am this kind of person that if I want to do something I will definitely do it. I used to have a lot of friends but at some point, I decided to stop keeping them because I realized that not everyone likes me,” she said.

Continuing, she added, “This is based on the understanding that my music is selling world wide. Everyone is getting agitated and jittery at the same time, wondering loudly if I am the only actress who’s into music.”

“I see them as people who are suffering from an inferiority complex. For me, I keep blending because I don’t want anything to bring me down. It’s either you give me love , or you don’t give me fake love.”

Okorie, however, suddenly lost her temper after she read a comment on the screen, where an IG follower asked her to do away with drugs.

“I’m seeing stupid comments and I’m gonna read them out: One comment said Angela stop taking drugs. I don’t know who you are, and you don’t know if I take drugs or not. I don’t take drugs. What is wrong with people? I don’t take insults for compliments. If they continue to post negative comments, I will rather stop this Live chat because I wouldn’t sit down here and watch one idiot insult me,” the Legit queen snapped.

The light-skinned singer may be furious in most cases, but she’s lively and talented. In Nollywood, where she has carved out a niche for herself, the glamorous diva is best known for her comic roles in movies, which have endeared her to many fans.

Like other superstars, where the biggest anxiety is that of failure and desertion by fans, Okorie is stopping at nothing to stay in the spotlight. And anything that will drag her back is an enemy and should be avoided.

Describing herself as ‘a very loving person”, Angela Okorie is gradually becoming a household name in the country’s music scene. In a short while, she has dropped several singles as well as videos, and there’s no likelihood that she’s going to slow down soon.

Some of her smash hits include, ‘E Pain Dem’, which she dropped as her single in 2019, following the release of her debut single “Someday”, featuring singer Joel. Thereafter, she released back-to-back songs in 2020, dropping her certified banger, “ Legit,” which she followed up with “Lift Me Up’. The song was taken off her first studio album, ‘Everywhere Burst’, containing 10 tracks including “Baby Chu Chu“ released in August, last year.

As if that were not enough, the ‘Legit’ queen went back to work, and she’s getting ready to drop yet another smash hit, “Give Me Love” featuring singer B-Red.

Okorie, who’s seriously transforming into a pop queen, has shown that she has strong passion for music.

While some of her colleagues including Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Jim Ikye, Mama G, Nkem Owoh, Desmond Elliot, Ebube Nwagbo, Tonto Dikeh, Cossy Ojiakor among others who have tried in the past to venture into music to no avail, Okorie has finally broken the jinx. She’s presently making waves across the world with her music.

The pop star admits it’s passion that has taken her this far. She also reveals that she has invested heavily in her career as a singer and wouldn’t want anyone to bring her down.

In one of her IG posts, the diva wrote, “When you are passionate about what you do ,you don’t ever give up no matter what.”

Before she delved into music, the ‘Legit’ crooner had spoken of her musical aspirations, describing music as something that has always been a part of her. She has surpassed the expectations of her critics as her music is gradually gaining global attention, and everyone seems to be applauding her consistence and stagecraft. But aside her music, Angela has also carved an niche for herself as a social media sensation.

