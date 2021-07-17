Giroud Reacts As Chelsea Agree Deal With AC Milan

Olivier Giroud has relished his time at Chelsea after the London side agreed on a deal for the Frenchman with AC Milan.

Giroud won the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League with Chelsea.

The striker is now looking forward to a new career in Italy.

He wrote on social media, “To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments.

“I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart.

“Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent. Love Oli G.”