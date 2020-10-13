Gideon Okeke Warns Yahoo Boys, Says Next Campaign Is Against Them

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has said that the next campaign after EndSARS will be against Yahoo boys.

The actor who took to social media slammed the Yahoo boys who think the EndSARS campaign which led to the ban of police unit is to allow them free hand with their internet fruad.

He wrote:

“Dear Yahoo Boys, before we ALL become SNITCHES…..please be reminded, that all of this going on, is an offshoot of the choices You made.

“Country hard all of us equally, but YOU decided to check out into the FAST LANE. We went to the same schools and were raised on pretty much the same values. What ever the EFF Happened along the way? Why did you decide to go with Dishonest Means? To this end, whom do you think EFCC was created for?

WHEN DID WE ALL BREAK BAD?

“Everybody shouting AM I A YAHOO BOY? Who come be Yahoo? Hush-Puppy na the dog wey dem catch with SHIT stain for him mouth. But at the venues of these protests, SHIT DEY SMELL. Hush is not there but his cousins Are!

“The biggest irony is the Yahoo Boy at the protest yelling #ENDSARS and fight corruption. This March is not for you o. Go home, and purge ur heart. Call ur MAGA for forgiveness, tell Yourself the TRUTH, that your choices put Nigeria where it is today. The leaders didn’t try YES, but you have worsened it. Lets FIGHT FOR A NEW NIGERIA….with CLEAN HANDS.

“Corruption is NOT a peculiar Nigerian Melanin.”