Georgina Onuoha Slams Ladies Who Depend On Men But Pretend To Work Hard

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has warned ladies who live off men’s money, advising them to be sincere about how they make their money.

She gave the warning when she took to Instagram to talk about her professional achievements.

Displaying photos of herself in her graduation gown, the actress said the fact some people do not display their professional lives on social media doesn’t mean they are jobless.

She explained that some have found ways to sleep while their money works for them.

She further told those who are living off men’s hard money to stop giving false motivational speeches about how hard they work.

