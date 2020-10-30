Georgina Onuoha Slams Desmond Elliot, Expose Secret With Wife

Actress Georgina Onuoha has slammed Desmond Elliot over his statement during plenary at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Desmond Elliot, a former actor and now a lawmaker in the assembly, referred to EndSARS protesters as children while he addressed the house.

This didn’t sit well with Georgina Onuoha who slammed him by reminding him of how his wife use to cater for their house when they just got married.

She wrote: ”You are not different from them Desmond. All of a sudden you have forgotten the fingers that fed you, you are biting it. You have forgotten the wing on whose wings propelled you to where you are today. Just yesterday, you and I were students. When I became a star, you were still a nobody walking about with your black handbag like a Jehovah’s witness begging for transport money at LASU gate Ojo to wherever you were going.

“It was your wife Vicky that was feeding you because a motherf**ker like you cannot put food on the table even though you were married to her.

“Now you think you have the effrontery and the audacity to say youths are like children with no respect because they took the staff of office of the king.

“Where was your outrage when police were busy killing people at the tollgate? I want to see your anger Desmond”