George Floyd: Derek Chauvin Wants New Trial

Derek Chauvin’s attorney says the former Minneapolis police officer convicted for murdering George Floyd deserves a new trial.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed legal documents on Tuesday, May 4, asking for the jury verdict in his murder trial to be thrown out, claiming there were numerous errors pertaining to the jury and prosecution.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Chauvin’s defense claims he didn’t get a fair trial, alleging the court abused its discretion by disagreeing with defense requests to sequester the jury and change venue.