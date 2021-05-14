Genevieve Nnaji Talks About Importance Of Prayer

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has said that prayer is very important as sometimes people’s path to greatness is often altered by those who have derailed from theirs.

The actress, who shared this on Instagram today, said God set up all his children for greatness but most derail because of the kind of company they keep.

“Youth path to greatness is often altered by those who have derailed from theirs. They derail so far that they collide with you, forcing you off your trail. This is why prayer is key. Pray for the wisdom to recognise these obstacles as obstructions that they are to avoid going down with them.” she wrote.

“In hindsight it pays to pray for others. That they may focus on themselves and remain on their path to greatness.”

“Misery loves company. Those who dont want good for themselves wouldn’t want good for you. ”

“When we are on similar journeys to achieving our goals, our meetings would not be a collision. It would be destiny.” she added.