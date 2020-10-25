Gbolahan Macjob: DJ Switch Should Be Prosecuted

DJ Switch is a fraud and her lies has caused a lot of destruction. She must be tried and prosecuted once the facts come out in the open.
And let me assure you, she will not get asylum, regardless of her CNN interview. Nobody likes being manipulated or used. The intel is out there and her game will be up soon. You guys realise there’s something called satellite imagery bah? And you’ve heard of BBC Africa Eye � have you not?
Okay we shall soon see how the dead bodies of the massacre were removed and why their family members are yet to come to demand their whereabouts. Lies kill more than guns.
