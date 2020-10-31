Gbajabiamila Calls For Review Of Federal Character Law

Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, has called for a review of the extant federal character law.

Gbajabiamila gave the call when he spoke in Abuja at the strategic meeting and retreat of the Young Parliamentarians Forum, YPF.

The Speaker said that the extant federal character law limits opportunity to geographical location. He also said that it is not in tune with today’s reality.

“I think we should consider an amendment in the constitution to the definition of federal character. Federal Character within the context of appointments, infrastructure and the rest of it in the constitution, as it is, is limited to where you are from, like your ethnicity.

“The constitution says that appointment and all those other things shall be based on Federal Character. Federal Character as we know it now, we have the Igbos, we have the Hausas, the Yorubas. There should be a geographical spread.

“It’s time we expand the definition of Federal Character, the character of a nation is not just based on your tribe. It’s based on religion, where you are from, sex, age. So when you are talking about Federal Character, you look at all those things and they are what make up the Federal Character.

“You talk about so and so percentage of women, so and so percentage of youth. That is the true meaning of Federal character and I think that is what should be reflected in the constitution”, the Surulere representative added.