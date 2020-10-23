Gattuso Slams Osimhen, Teammates After Napoli Loss To AZ Alkmaar

Victor Osimhen and his teammates at Napoli have been slammed by Gennaro Gattuso following a 1-0 home loss to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday.

Napoli dominated possession against the Dutch side but failed to score.

Reacting to the game, Gattuso complained about his side’s inability to score in the game.

“We should not have lost a game like this. Possession is fine, but not when it’s sterile, as we tackled the opposition rather than hurt them,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia after a 1-0 home defeat.

“We need more vehemence and hunger, as today we didn’t do enough off the ball.”

The opening defeat leaves Napoli bottom of their group, following Real Sociedad’s 1-0 away win at HNK Rijeka.

“It complicates matters and now we cannot afford any more mistakes,” Gattuso added.