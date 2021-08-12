Gani Fawehinmi’s Son Mohammed Is Dead

Mohammed, a son of late legal practitioner, Gani Fawehinmi, has died.

Mohammed who is the Head of Mohammed Fawehinmi Chambers, died at the age of 52.

The 1991 graduate of Business Administration, University of Lagos (UNILAG), was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing.

Before his death, he had 20 years of experience in the legal practition and was Director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; Director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and Director, Gani Fawehinmi Library & Gallery Limited.