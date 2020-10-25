Gani Adams Reveals Sponsors Behind Burnt Orile Police Station

The Aare Ona Kankafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that politicians sponsored the burning of the Orile Police Station in Lagos.

Adams made this known in an interview on Arise TV where he spoke about the EndSARS protests.

“They started this ugly mood, by burning the station in Orile. Is it the protesters that burn that station?

“It’s the urchins that the politicans gave money to go and burn it so that they can have an opportunity to declare curfew.”

Adams on Saturday reiterated his condemnation of unarmed protesters.

“Those in power today are products of protests by the people of this great country”, he fumed.