Gani Adam Throws Weight Behind Nigeria’s Break Up

Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, has said that it is possible for the Southwest to leave Nigeria without bloodshed.

Gani Adams said that President Muhammadu Buhari must heed the call for restructuring if he wants the country to remain as one.

“Our people in diaspora see a lot of things that we that are in the country don’t see, and these are people that are highly exposed and know whatever is happening in the global community, and this is why they are asking for a separate nation, and I also agree with them,” he was quoted by the Sun at the weekend.

“We can have our Oduduwa Republic in a peaceful way through a referendum. Nigerians from the different zones will cast their votes and decide whether they want Nigeria to remain as one or not. I agree with the Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum who said recently that we could break up Nigeria without war,” he added.