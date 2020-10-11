Ganduje’s Aide Slams Buhari Over EndSARS Protesters

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to address the demands of the EndSARS protesters.

Yankasai accused Buhari of always displaying a nonchalant attitude when Nigerians are going through a difficult period.

His words comes despite his principal being in the same political party with the President.

“I’ve never seen a govt with zero empathy like that of Muhammadu Buhari,” Yakasai stated on Sunday.

“So many times when his people are going through a difficult time and expect some sort of tap on the shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so. The ‘i don’t care attitude ‘ is on another level.

“To speak to your own people over issues that are bedeviling them has become something like a favour you’re doing to them. Over and over again, you cannot spare 5 minutes and address the nation to calm them down, the same people you went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, it’s heartbreaking.”

Yakasai, however, urged the Nigerian youths not to back down until their demands are met.

“Whatever you do in life, make sure you never lose your voice. Speak up against injustice, speak up against inaction, speak up for what u believe in, demand for ur right, and never let a temporary position or privilege stop u from standing with the people. Enough is enough! #EndSARS,” he added.