Ganduje Take Second Jab Of COVID Vaccine

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and some top government officials on Thursday received the second jab of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking after he was vaccinated, Ganduje appreciated the state’s health workers, as well as religious and traditional leaders for the success of the vaccination programme.

He reassured the people that the state government would curb the spread of the COVID-19.

“I just took my second dose of the vaccine. I am appealing to the people of this state to make themselves available for the vaccine.

“If you didn’t take the first dose, you are excluded from the second dose.

“I assure you that this is the beginning of the end of COVID-19 in Kano State,” he said.

The governor urged the people to continue to abide by the Covid-19 protocol.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said that so far 3,968 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the state, 3,896 of which were successfully managed and 110 deaths recorded.

According to him, out of 209,568 vaccines received by the state government on 10th March, all intended beneficiaries had been covered.

Tsanyawa said that a large number of residents were responding positively to the vaccine exercise.

(NAN)

