Ganduje Reinstates Aide, Yakasai, Who Criticized Buhari

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reinstated his suspended Special Adviser on Social Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai.

Yakasai was suspended after he criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the EndSARS protest.

His tweet against the President was widely supported by Nigerians who retweeted and liked it.

Shortly after the tweet went viral, his suspension was announced by the Kano State Government.

His principal, Ganduje, is a close ally of President Buhari who are both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Prior to the reinstatement, Yakasai was seen inspecting the new Headquarters of the State Public complaints and Anti Corruption Commission.