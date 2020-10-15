Ganduje Backs SWAT, Says It’s A Step In The Right Direction

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has thrown his weight behind the Special Weapons and Tactial Team, SWAT.

SWAT was created by the Nigeria Police Force as a replacement for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

This was announced by the Inspector General and Police in reaction to the series of EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

However, Kano State and other states in the North have declared support for the creation of SWAT despite the EndSARS protesters kicking against it.

“We noticed that there are protests in some sections of the country while in Kano, the youth decided to take a good stand by not condemning the police as an institution, rather condemned the few bad eggs among them,” Ganduje said.

“Without the police, can we move freely in the country?

“We are only calling for the fishing out of the bad eggs among the institution; no more, no less.

“SWAT formation is a good step in the right direction and reforming the police institution is what our youth are agitating for,” he said.