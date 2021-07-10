Fury, Wilder Fight Postponed Over COVID-19

The heavyweight bout between WBC title holder, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder has been postponed.

This was after some members of Fury’s camp contracted COVID-19.

“Fury vs Wilder III will be postponed,” the WBC tweeted. “We wish Tyson Fury’s team and him speedy recovery from COVID.”

Both boxers last fought in February which saw Fury win the WBC title.

They had first fought in December 2018 during which Fury was knocked down twice but ended up drawing the match.

The winner of their bout which was slated for July 24 is expected to face Anthony Joshua for the unification bout.