Fury To Fight Wilder As Bout With Joshua Is Pushed Back

Tyson Fury will reportedly fight Deontay Wilder on July 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua to be pushed back to December, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The Gypsy King was set to take on Anthony Joshua in their undisputed heavyweight title fight on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but two days ago an arbitration case by Wilder ordered a trilogy between himself and Tyson Fury.

A judge ruled that Fury must go through with his contracted trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder by September 2021.

Recall Fury and Wilder signed a two-fight deal to meet again twice in 2020 after their first fight in 2018, which ended in a draw. The Brit defeated the American to take his WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 and Wilder then activated his clause to force a trilogy contest.

After delays pushed the fight back several times – including an injury to Wilder and pandemic issues, Fury’s team announced that they were moving on from the contest over claims the contract had expired.

The Americans reacted by activating the dispute resolution provision within the contract, taking the matter to legal arbitration.

The arbitrator presiding over the matter, judge Daniel Weinstein ruled in Wilder’s favour, and insisted that the pair must meet again by September 15.

It was later claimed that Deontay Wilder turned down Tyson Fury’s promoters’ offer for step aside money as a July 24 date has been set for their trilogy.

The figures reported for the deal went as £14million, but Wilder’s coach Malik Scott has claimed that the American is insisting on a third fight.

He said: “Wilder declined and had no interest in step aside money. Y’all are dealing with a different type of m********* here.

“He want the blood, not that step aside money. ‘Retribution is upon us’.”

Speaking to ESPN, promoter Bob Arum said: “We’re not paying Wilder to step aside. It’s better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury-Joshua fight for November or December.”

Arum indicated that the bout will take place on July 24 at the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium, which can hold a capacity crowd of 62,000.

The news comes as a massive blow to British boxing fans, who were desperate to see Fury and Joshua do battle in all British heavyweight fights.