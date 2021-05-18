Fury, Joshua Match To End In Knock Out – David Haye

Former boxer, David Haye, has said that the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will end in a knock out.

Fury and Joshua are bid to fight in August with the venue slated for Saudi Arabia.

Joshua comes with his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles while Fury presents his WBC and Ring Magazine belts.

“I like the dedication of Joshua and I think he has a good chance of winning it early,” Haye told the Press Association.

“People think I’m crazy but that’s just the way I see it. I loved his fight against Wladimir Klitschko.

“I think it’s a great fight and I really see it being won by stoppage.

“Tyson isn’t so much of a one-punch specialist. He puts his punches together and his style is that if you throw big looping shots at him he’ll make you look silly.

“But AJ throws hard, compact punches and he puts them together well. I don’t see this fight going smoothly for Fury at all.”