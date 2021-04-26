Full List Of Winners At Oscars 2021

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards which celebrates the achievements in television and film over the previous year, held on Sunday night, April 25.

The award ceremony was broadcast from two locations in Los Angeles: The Dolby Theatre and Union Station. Once again, there was no host for the third time following the 2019 controversy which forced Kevin Hart to step down from hosting the previous gig over his homophobic tweets.

David Fincher’s Netflix film Mank led the nominations with 10 in total, while The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, South Of Metal, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 all followed with six nods apiece.

The big winner on the night was Nomadland, which won three prizes in Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Six films managed two awards, with The Father, Mank, Sound of Metal, Soul, Judas and the Black Messiah all managing a pair of prizes.

Frances McDormand won her third best actress Oscar for her role in “Nomadland” and Anthony Hopkins notched his second-best actor win for “The Father.”

See the full list of winners below.

Best Picture

“Nomadland” — Winner

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” — Winner

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” — Winner

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” — Winner

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” — Winner

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami…”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”

Animated Feature Film

“Soul” — Winner

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Wolfwalkers”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Winner

“Emma.”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Visual Effects

“Tenet” — Winner

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

Cinematography

“Mank” — Winner

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Film Editing

“Sound of Metal” — Winner

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Production Design

“Mank” — Winner

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Sound

“Sound of Metal” — Winner

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

International Feature Film

Denmark, “Another Round” — Winner

Hong Kong, “Better Days”

Romania, “Collective”

Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Documentary Short Subject

“Colette” — Winner

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Documentary Feature

“My Octopus Teacher” — Winner

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“Time”

Live Action Short Film

“Two Distant Strangers” — Winner

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“White Eye”

Animated Short Film

“If Anything Happens I Love You” — Winner

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” — Winner

Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance, “Sound of Metal”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father” — Winner

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Kemp Powers, “One Night in Miami…”

Ramin Bahrani, “The White Tiger”

Original Score

“Soul” — Winner

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

Costume Design