Full List Of Winners At Golden Globes 2021

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday, February 28, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in New York City’s Rainbow Room, and the virtual event was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The biggest winners of the 78th Golden Globes were “Nomadland” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The two films earned awards for best picture; “Nomadland” for the drama category and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” for the comedy or musical division.

Chloe Zhao, the director behind “Nomadland,” became the first woman to win the best director award since 1984 when Barbara Streisand secured an award for “Yentl.”

The late Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. The Black Panther star won for his portrayal of a trumpet player named Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

See the full list of Golden Globes winners below.

Category winners are in bold.

Movies: Best drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

WINNER: “Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Movies: Best actress in a drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

WINNER: Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Movies: Best actor in a comedy or musical

WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr., center) plays the Copa in “One Night in Miami.”

Movies: Best comedy or musical

WINNER: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Movies: Best director

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Movies: Best actor in a drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

TV: Best limited series or TV movie

“Normal People”

WINNER: “The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

TV: Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

TV: Best supporting actress

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Movies: Best supporting actress

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

WINNER: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

TV: Best series, drama

WINNER: “The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Movies: Best foreign language

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

WINNER: “Minari”

“Two of Us”

TV: Best actor in a drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

WINNER: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Movies: Best actress in a comedy or musical

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

TV: Best comedy or musical

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

TV: Best actor in a comedy or musical

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Movies: Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”

WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Movies: Best original song

“Fight for You” (from “Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

WINNER: “Io Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (”One Night in Miami”)

“Tigress & Tweed” (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

TV: Best actress in a drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

WINNER: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Movies: Best screenplay

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

TV: Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Movies: Best animated film

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

WINNER: “Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

TV: Best actress in a comedy or musical

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist”

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

TV: Best supporting actor

WINNER: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Movies: Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”