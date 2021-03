Full List Of Winners At 63rd Grammy Awards

Here are the full list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL:

WINNER: Andrew Watt

COUNTRY SONG:

WINNER: “Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: 10,000 Hours — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill

ROCK ALBUM:

WINNER: The New Abnormal — The Strokes

ROCK SONG:

WINNER: “Stay High” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

METAL PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Bum-Rush“ — Body Count

ROCK PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Shameika” — Fiona Apple

RAP ALBUM:

WINNER: King’s Disease — Nas

RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM:

WINNER: American Standard — James Taylor

POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with

R&B ALBUM:

WINNER: Bigger Love — John Legend

PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM:

WINNER: It Is What It Is — Thundercat

R&B SONG:

WINNER: “Better Than I Imagine” — Robert

TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “Anything For You” — Ledisi

LATIN JAZZ ALBUM:

WINNER: Four Questions — Arturo O’farrill &

LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM:

WINNER: Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra

JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

WINNER: Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM:

WINNER: Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO:

WINNER: All Blues — Chick Corea, Soloist

ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple

MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM:

WINNER: Jagged Little Pill — Kathryn

COMEDY ALBUM:

WINNER: Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish

SPOKEN WORD ALBUM:

WINNER: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy,

GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Twice As Tall — Burna Boy

REGGAE ALBUM:

WINNER: Got To Be Tough — Toots & The Maytals

FOLK ALBUM:

WINNER: All the Good Times — Gillian Welch & David Rawling

CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM:

WINNER: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM:

WINNER: Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush

BLUEGRASS ALBUM:

WINNER: Home — Billy Strings

AMERICANA ALBUM:

WINNER: World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz

AMERICAN ROOTS SONG:

WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — Pat Mclaughlin & John Prine, Songwriters (John Prine)

AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — John Prine

SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA:

WINNER: “No Time To Die” [From “No Time To Die”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish)

SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR A VISUAL MEDIA:

WINNER: “Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, Composer

COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR A VISUAL MEDIA:

WINNER: “Jojo Rabbit” (Various Artists)

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION:

WINNER: Rouse: Symphony No. 5 — Christopher Rouse, Composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM:

WINNER: Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, Producer

CLASSICAL SOLO ALBUM VOCAL:

WINNER: Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, Conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO:

WINNER: Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra — Richard O’neill; David m

CHORAL PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua — Joann Falletta, Conductor; James K. Bass &

CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: Contemporary Voices — Pacifica Quartet

OPERA RECORDING:

WINNER: Gershwin: Porgy And Bess — David Robertson, Conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, Producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE:

WINNER: Ives: Complete Symphonies —

TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM:

WINNER: 40 — Grupo Niche

REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade

Hecho En México — Alejandro Fernández

LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM:

WINNER: La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez

ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL:

WINNER: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL:

WINNER: David Frost

REMIXED RECORDING:

WINNER: Roses (IMANBEK Remix) — Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (SAINt Jhn)

ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL:

WINNER: Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Beck)

HISTORICAL ALBUM:

WINNER: It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Compilation Producers; Michael Graves, Mastering Engineer (Mister Rogers)

Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, Compilation Producers; Richard Martin, Mastering Engineer (Unique Quartette)

Richard Dodd, Mastering Engineer (Béla Fleck)

ALBUM NOTES:

WINNER: Dead Man’s Pop — Bob Mehr, Album Notes Writer (The Replacements)

BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE:

WINNER: Ode To Joy — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, Art Directors (Wilco)

RECORDING PACKAGING:

WINNERS: Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, Art Directors (Desert Sessions)

Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, Art Director (Coldplay)

ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM:

WINNER: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Jesus Is King — Kanye West

GOSPEL ALBUM:

WINNER: Gospel According To Pj — Pj Morton

2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown

NEW AGE ALBUM:

WINNER: More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West

DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:

WINNER: Bubba — Kaytranada

MUSIC FILM:

WINNER: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt

MUSIC VIDEO:

WINNER: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers

ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL AND VOCALS:

He Won’t Hold You — Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody) | WINNER

DANCE RECORDING:

WINNER: 10% Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue,

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

WINNER: Live At The Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy

INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION:

WINNER Sputnik — Maria Schneider, Composer (Maria Schneider)

ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA:

WINNER: Donna Lee — John Beasley, Arranger (John Beasley)