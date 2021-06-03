Fulani Militiamen From Mali, Niger Republic, Others Have Infiltrated Most South-West Forests— Amotekun

The Southwest Security Network, codenamed Amotekun on Wednesday raised the alarm that President Muhammadu Buhari has opened borders for Fulani people from Mali, Niger Republic, Chad and Burkina Faso to enter the country.

The Chairman of Amotekun in Oyo state, General Ajibola Togun (rtd) said foreigners have been invading the country from Mali, Niger Republic, Chad and Burkina Faso. He also hinted that such foreigners are already hiding in many forest reserves in the South-West.

The retired army officer who spoke on the theme, “Security Challenge: Holistic approach and the significance of regional security dimensions,” disclosed this while speaking at the annual lecture organised by the students of the Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan.

Togun warned that people in the six states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo should be security conscious.

He described commercial motorcyclists who have made incursions into the states as foot soldiers sent by the invaders to study the geography of the zone.

He accused the Federal Government of inviting them when it declared that its borders were open to them, noting that he was not out to frighten people but to alert them so that they would be watchful.

“The people who are supposed to administer Nigeria to move forward are biased in the aspect of religion. The Fulani that I grew up to know were the native Fulani. But these ones causing problems are non-Nigerians. They are from FutaJallon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger Republic.

Some of these people were Tuaregs who used to ambush traders in the olden days and rob them of their money and property. These foreign Fulani, somebody had told them that Allah gave Nigeria to them as their heritage and they are coming here to come and take what Allah has given them.”

Source: Sahara Reporters