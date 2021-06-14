Fulani Jihadists Issue 72-Hours Ultimatum To Okowa Over Open Grazing Ban

Fulani Jihadists have issued an ultimatum to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over his support for the open grazing ban in the Southern part of Nigeria.

Recall that Okowa had hosted governors of the region in Asaba, the Delta State capital where they reached a resolution to ban open grazing so as to curb attacks by herdsmen.

Fulani Jihadists have now issued a 72-hour ultimatum for Okowa to withdraw support for the ban.

This was contained in an unsigned letter circulated in the state andalso in the premises of Living Faith Bible Church (aka Winners Chapel), Infant Jesus Road in Asaba.

It reads: “This is to inform Delta State that the Fulanis of Usman Dan Fodio leadership shall do everything it can to uphold the legacy of our heritage of open grazing, for we are nomadic people from origination and shall never negotiate the ownership of Nigeria and West Africa and sub-Sahara.

“We, hereby, ask the governor of Delta State to immediately withdraw his earlier stand on ban of open grazing in 17 regions in not less than 72 hours from the above date and also withdraw his position as the leading voice of the governors, even before the hosting of the South-South, South-East and South-South governors meeting in Asaba.

“Failure to adhere to this demand for being the host of the 17 governors, Delta State, most likely the city of Asaba and Agbor, shall encounter severe consequences than that of Bornu, Kebbi, Kastina, Kaduna, Enugu, Benue, Oyo and many more that will not respect the Fulani’s heritage.

“We take responsibility for the detonated explosive uncovered in the state secretariat, which should serve as warning to the Delta State government for what is to come, should the governor fail to abide by our demand.

“We advise all Fulanis and northerners, including the security personnel, to leave Delta State as soon as possible for the wind of our action is now present in the land. For failure of the governor to adhere to our call, this shall leave us with no choice.”