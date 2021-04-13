The Ebonyi State government has dissociated Fulani herdsmen from the attack on the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

According to a press statement issued by Mr Monday Uzor, Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, preliminary investigations showed that the attack was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen as being speculated in different quarters.

“Ebonyi State Government has received with dismay violent attack on the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Monday.

“The Government of Ebonyi State is in touch with the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen (Miyetti Allah) who denied involvement in the attack.

“Also, the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen has assured Government and people of Ebonyi State that they will not on any account perpetrate an attack on any part of the state.

“Moreso, the recent attack on Ngbo is linked to the age-long crisis between the community and their Agila neighbours of Benue State.