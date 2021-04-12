Fulani Herdsmen Behind Abduction Of Imo Catholic Priest – Police

Fulani herdsmen have been fingered to be behind the abduction of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha.

This is according to the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, who said Rev . Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank Owerri was kidnapped after his vehicle developed a fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA.

Ikeokwu said all tactical necessity have been activated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Nasiru Mohammed, towards securing the priest’s release and nabbing the culprit.

He said, “On 11/04/21, one Bissong Isa Atugu reported that on the 10/03/21, at about 7:45pm ,while driving from Enugu to Owerri with a Nissan Exterra SUV, in company of one Rev . Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank Owerri, the vehicle developed fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA, and as they stepped down to check the vehicle, a group of people believed to be Fulani herdsmen emerged from the bush and inflicted machete cut injuries on him, while the priest was kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.

“Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nasiru Mohammed , has activated all the tactical teams of the Command, with a view to rescue the priest, and possibly arrest the culprits.

“He however calls for calm as the Command will do everything possible to ensure the rescue of the priest.”