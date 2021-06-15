Fulani Disown Threat To Attack Delta

The Fulani leadership in Delta State has dissociated itself from a threat issued by Fulani Jihadists to attack the state.

The threat was issued over the ban on open grazing which was reached in Asaba, the state capital by governors of the Southern region.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, on behalf of the Fulani leaders, Muktar Usman, Musa Mohammed, Haruna Abubakar, Useni Haruna among others said: “This is our home and we cannot create problems for the state because this is where we earn a living. Government should bring those people who did that publication to book.

“We are peace-loving and Delta has been good to us,” said the Sariki Delta, Musa Mohammed.

Muktar Usman on his part, said: “We are not part and parcel of that nonsense, and we condemn it in all ramifications. We are Nigerians and we have a good understanding with our host communities. We are at peace with our host communities.

“We are calling on the state government and security agencies to fish out those behind it. We are more accepted in Delta than in our own states of origin. I want to encourage our people to remain peace-loving and not create unnecessary tension.”