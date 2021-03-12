News

#FuelPriceHike: Deji Adeyanju Slams NLC Led By Ayuba Wabba

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Is A Coward - Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju NAN/Concise

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has slammed the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, led by Ayuba Wabba.

He said this after it was revealed that fuel price will now go for N212 this March.

This was announced in a template issued on Friday by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

“Six fuel price increases , no single protest or mass action nationwide. A shame.

“Useless NLC will not do anything about the fuel price hike,” Adeyanju said.

Adeyanju further described President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘heartless’ president for increasing the fuel price to N212 per liter.

“Nigerian government hikes fuel price to N212 per litre. Change is here indeed. Buhari is just heartless,” he added.

