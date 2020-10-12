Fuel Price: Keyamo Gives Update On Government, Labour Meeting

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has given an update on the meeting between government and labour unions on the new fuel price.
In a statement he issued on Twitter, Keyamo said that both parties made a resolution in the area of VAT being used to temporarily subsidize tariffs.
He wrote: “At this time (11.15pm) the Govt team and Labour are meeting to consider the report of the Technical Committee on Electricity Tariffs set up two weeks ago and headed by my humble self (@fkeyamo). We have presented our report to the larger house. Communique expected soon
“Labour and Government have adopted these Resolutions of the Adhoc Committee I chaired. Highlights include using VAT proceeds to temporarily subsidize tariffs whilst my Committee will work for two more months to resolve other issues that may substantially affect tariff adjustments.
“Other immediate reliefs include provision of six million free meters to Nigerians, salary protection for electricity workers, mandatory refund for any over-billing during system transition by the Discos, monthly publication by NERC of allowed billing of unmetered customers, etc.”
