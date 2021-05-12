FRSC Felicitates With Muslims On Eid-Ul-Fitri

With the successful completion of the 2021 Ramadan fasting by Muslims across the world, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has congratulated the Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of Eid el fitr to mark the event, stressing the need to sustain the spirits of love, kindness and unity demonstrated in the holy month beyond the celebration.

The Corps Marshal in his Eid el fitr Sallah message commended the Muslim faithfuls for adhering strictly to the Islamic injunctions by denying themselves of food and drinks during the holy month and urged all to imbibe the spirit.

He stressed the health implications of unrestricted gathering at this period when COVID-19 is ravaging the world and fear of its spread to the country is real. He called on members of the public and motorists in particular, to adhere strictly to the protocols on COVID-19 as provided for by the Presidential Task Force in order to make the celebration free, safe and secured for all. According to the press release issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction with the arrangement already put in place by the Corps to make the traffic movement across the country safe and free during the Sallah celebration.

While assuring members of the public on the high level of preparedness by the Corps to ensure safer road environments for all road travelers during the celebration, the Corps Marshal called on them to cooperate with the personnel of the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies as well as volunteers that have come out to assist in ensuring effective traffic management. He further urges members of the public to always tune to the FRSC NationalTraffic Radio, 107.1fm to get updates on traffic status and conditions of the road across the country..

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Corps Marshal has enjoined members of the public to support the safer road campaigns of the Corps by reporting any cases of road mishaps or other emergencies to the FRSC call centre through the toll free line:

122 or directly to the studios of the National Traffic Radio on 08052998090 or 09067000015 for prompt response by rescue teams,” he stated.

The Corps Marshal wishes all Nigerians happy Eid el fitr celebration.