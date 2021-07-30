Sports

France Beat D’Tigress In Female Olympic Basketball

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1
Nigeria's D'Tigresses win two out of two at Afrobasket in Mali/Photo": Twitter

A commanding display by France handed Nigeria’s D’Tigress a second loss of the Tokyo Olympics basketball event in as many games.

Nigeria lost the first three quarters; 18-12, 26-15, 23-15 and drew the fourth 20-20, falling to the superior shooting power of the fifth best female basketball team in the world.

After a barren first three minutes of the opening quarter, France went up by 8 points and dominated to win by 18-12, despite Nigeria rallying back to draw 11-11 at some point.

Too many missed shots by D’Tigresses coupled with France maximizing their three pointers was Nigeria’s undoing.

The performance was a far cry from what was expected having pushed world number one USA to lose by just nine points in their opening game.

The win renews France’s hopes of winning a medal like they did at the London 2012 edition.

Source: Vanguard

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Mbappe

Mbappe Speaks On Rivalry With Neymar

37 mins ago

Tokyo 2020: Disqualified Nigerian Athletes Protest

3 hours ago
locatelli

Arsenal Offer To Sign Locatelli

6 hours ago

Blessing Okagbare Slams Sport Administrators Over Tokyo Olympic Ban

22 hours ago
Back to top button