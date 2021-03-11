Four Suspected Illegal Petroleum Dealers Handed Over to EFCC in Uyo

The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has taken over the investigation of four suspected illegal dealers in petroleum products.

The suspect and the 35 (300 litre capacity) drums of suspected premium motor spirit, PMS; two wooden boats and one fibre boat recovered from them were handed over to the Commission by J. Shenu, the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Base.

The four suspects: Yomi Philip Omoshola, Fayowola Ogunfunyi, Japheth Emmanuel Pius and Ofonime Bassey Eniefiok were arrested in two separate operations along Effiat Waterways, Ibaka.

While Yomi Philip Omoshola, Fayowola Ogunfunyi were arrested with twenty six (300 litres capacity) drums of petroleum product suspected to be PMS, popularly known as petrol, on-board two locally made wooden boats; Japheth Emmanuel Pius and Ofonime Bassey Eniefiok were apprehended with nine (300 litres capacity) drums of suspected PMS, conveyed in a fibre boat on an outward sail to Cameroun.

DDS Abubakar Musa received the suspects along with the boats and the products on behalf of the Commission.