Four Super Eagles Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Ahead of Friday’s and Tuesday friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia respectively, four Super Eagles players have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Austria the venue of the games.
This could be a big blow to the team and to Nigerians who are seeking some sort of revenge over the African champions tomorrow.
The Eagles ead Coach, Gernot Rohr, who refused to mention the affected players said: “I won’t reveal their names, they are fine now.”
Another round of test was conducted this afternoon before the game tomorrow.
Sporting Life
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.