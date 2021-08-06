World

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Hospitalised

Damola Areo4 days ago
12
Image courtesy of The South African

Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma, jailed for contempt of court last month, was hospitalized on Friday, August 6, less than a week before he is due in court for a separate graft trial.

The Department of Correctional Services “can confirm that former president Jacob Zuma has today, 6 August 2021, been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation,” it said in a statement.

Zuma, 79, is scheduled to attend the resumption of a long-running corruption trial on Aug. 10.

The hearing will include a plea to drop 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering against him related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and equipment from five European arms firms when he was deputy president.

He is accused of taking bribes from one of the firms, French defense giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.

Proceedings have been repeatedly postponed for more than a decade, sparking accusations of delaying tactics.

In a separate case, Zuma was handed a 15-month jail sentence in late June for snubbing a commission probing state corruption under his 2009-19 presidency.

Source: LIB

Tags
Damola Areo4 days ago
12

Related Articles

Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation After Damning Harassment Report

59 mins ago

Zuma’s Graft Trial Postponed To September 9

6 hours ago

Tanzania Opposition Leader Arraigned On Terrorism Charges

4 days ago

South Sudan Parliament Sworn In, Activists Arrested

1 week ago
Back to top button