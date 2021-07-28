Former Imo Governor, Ikedi Ohakim Joins APC

Former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ohakim announced his defection at Okohia, his country home in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Tuesday July 27, after months of speculation.

The Imo politician who was one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state and staunch ally of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, was elected as governor of Imo State in 2007 on the political platform of Peoples Progressive Party (PPA) but later abandoned his party returned to the PDP.

At the formal declaration, Ohakim said he was persuaded to join the APC “by those who will bury him” when he dies. He also said that he was moved by the fact that the administration of Governor Uzodimma was pursuing people oriented policies and programmes.

He said;

“As they rightly observed, I have a unique orientation in participatory politics that emphasizes common interest as against personal interest.

“It was on record that in 1998, against the pull of the tide, many people were surprised when I refused to line behind APP which was considered the party of the movers and shakers of the State then and joined the PDP. What followed later was almost a political tsunami that consumed the then powerful APP in Imo State.

“This time around, I have refused to swing against the tide because my people, the ones that will bury me when I die, have asked me not to swing against the tide.

“To me, the moment the interest of the people is not factored in any political decision I make, nothing else makes meaning.

“Anyone conversant with my political trajectory would readily identify what defines my choice of political association.

“I particularly get enamoured with any and every engagement that has a promise of deploying party, power and government to serve people conscientiously and with the fear of God.

“APC is the only party that is functionally national in outlook and cannot by any stretch of imagination, fit into a party under the control of a few identified individuals.

“I find in Governor Hope Uzodimma a man who is determined to set enviable records that will change the lives and future of the people of the state at the end of the day.”