Former France Goalkeeper, Bruno Martini Dies At 58

Bruno Martini, a former France goalkeeper and deputy director of Montpellier’s training centre, has died at the age of 58.

This was announced by Montpellier in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 club said that Martini was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the training centre last week.

“Today, French football mourns one of the greatest goalkeepers in its history and one of Montpellier’s most loyal servants, on and off the pitch.

“He lives the image of a good man, always ready to help, and who never missed the opportunity to distill a kind word to each of his interlocutors,” the statement said.

Martini spent the majority of his career at Auxerre and Montpellier and also played 31 times for France.

Following a memorable 18-year career, he became a goalkeeping coach with the France squad that won the Euros in 2000.