Former Chief Of Army Staff, Ihejirika, Formally Joins APC

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that Ihejirika had shown interest in joining the APC in February.

He has now been officially welcomed to the party by Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Mohammed quoted Buni as saying that “the coming of Gen. Ihejirika into the APC will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia and the South-East generally”.

“This is a great moment for the party as Gen. Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South-East closer to the centre.”