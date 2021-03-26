Politics

Former Chief Of Army Staff, Ihejirika, Formally Joins APC

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0
Ihejirika
Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.)/nigerianmonitor.com

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that Ihejirika had shown interest in joining the APC in February.

He has now been officially welcomed to the party by Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Mohammed quoted Buni as saying that “the coming of Gen. Ihejirika into the APC will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia and the South-East generally”.

“This is a great moment for the party as Gen. Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South-East closer to the centre.”

Tags
Damola Areo1 hour ago
0

Related Articles

Borno: Zulum Appoints Two Non-Indigenes, 24 Others Into Cabinet

Impeachment: Borno Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Zulu,

6 hours ago

PDP Hails Court Ruling Sentencing Professor To Jail For Rigging

23 hours ago
Ambode Vs Lagos Assembly: Ex-Governor Goes To Appeal Court

Ambode Selected In APC Contact And Strategic Committee

3 days ago
PDP

PDP Rejects Court Judgement On Imo North Senatorial Bye-Election

3 days ago
Back to top button