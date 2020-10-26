Former Brazilian Football Star, Ronaldinho Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho has announced that he’s currently self-isolating after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The ex-FC Barcelona and Paris St-Germain (PSG) player got diagnosed in Belo Horizonte where he played for a local side Atletico Mineiro.
“I arrived in BH (Belo Horizonte) yesterday (Saturday) and I took the COVID test, I tested positive, I am good, asymptomatic so far,” the two-times FIFA World Player of the year said in Sunday.
The former AC Milan, Flamengo and Gremio player said he would remain in a hotel until his condition improved.
The charismatic forward spent a month in a Paraguayan jail with his brother and business manager earlier this year, accused of entering country with a fake passport.
