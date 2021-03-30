Focus On Ending Insecurity, Ganduje Tells Traditional Rulers

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged traditional leaders to focus on putting an end to insecurity in Nigeria.

He said this at the 12th general assembly of the council held in Kano themed “Imperative of Unity, Peace and Development: The Role of Traditional Rulers.”

Ganduje, however, express delight that Kano State is speared from the insecurity in the country.

He said: “This assembly has come at a time when our country particularly the northern region is being faced with enormous security challenges in spite of the measures in place by the government at various levels to check the menace and trend at which the crime is committed.

“This therefore, informs the need for the royal fathers here present to focus much attention on scouting the remedies for this serious menace. Kano State is somehow spared from the menace of insecurity and the relative peace being enjoyed is not by accident but the commitment of my administration to nip in the bud any anticipated criminality.”