Fixture Against Arsenal No Longer Decides EPL Winner – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that winning league fixtures against Arsenal no longer decides winner of the English Premier League.

Solskjaer said this at a press conference on Friday ahead of his side’s EPL clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian was part of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s side that encountered Arsenal many times in the league.

“When I played it was between us both to win the league, so that was a fierce rivalry.

“There were all sorts of old stories — the passion, the excitement and the importance of those games.

“We knew if we took six points off them, we’d more or less win the league or vice versa.

“There’s still the rivalry, the history, but now we don’t think about them as our rivals or anyone as our rivals.

“We just need to put points on the board,” Solskjaer said.