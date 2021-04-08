Five Abducted Students In Afaka Released To Their Parents

Five of the abducted students freed by bandits from the Federal College Of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna state, have been handed over to their parents.

They were abducted when bandits attacked their school taking over 150 of them. Many were rescued immediately leaving 39 with the bandits.

Of the 39, five have been released and handed over to the parents after an examination was carried out on their health.

This was disclosed by Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security.

“Upon their retrieval, the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, immediately directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the ministry of human services and social development to offer direct support with the management of the students,” he said.

“Food, clothing and other immediate essentials were provided to the students, and they were housed at a shelter for debriefing.

“The Kaduna state government’s empathy with the families and loved ones of all the hostages is as important and deep rooted as its obligation not to provide incentives for criminality.

“The Kaduna state government shares deeply in the pain and distress experienced by the parents and families of all the hostages in this difficult time. As such, the Government will continue to work towards the safe return of the students in captivity.

“It is on this note that we officially hand over the students to their parents.”

On Monday, some of the parents of the abducted students said they are open to negotiations with the bandits.