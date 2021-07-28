Fish Out Killer Herdsmen, South-East Youths Tell Killer Herdsmen

Youths in the South-East have called on the Department of State Services, DSS, to fish out killer herdsmen operating in their region.

This is following the killing of four persons during an attack on Nimbo community in Enugu State.

The youths made the call in a statement signed by the President-General, and Secretary-General of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, and Comrade Kanice Igwe.

The statement read: “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth organisation in the South-East geo-political zone, condemns in strongest terms the attack by murderous herdsmen/terrorists that led to the death of four persons and missing of 10 at Opanda in Nimbo community, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state.

“This is the second time in 2021 that murderous terrorists parading as herdsmen are attacking this very community for not allowing the murderous terrorists to feed their cattle in their farm settlements.

“The Department of State Services, DSS that is very good in attacking the homes of activists and killing their supporters should move into action and arrest those killer herders and bring them to court to face charges for murder and other offences committed against humanity.

“The law, they say is not a respecter of persons. Is the law now respecting murde-rous herders terrorists that up till this moment, we are yet to hear of the arrest of those killers?

‘’The DSS that has the capacity to go all the way to Kenya and abduct Nnamdi Kanu, and who moved from Abuja to Ibadan to attack the home of Sunday Adeyemi (aka Sunday Igboho) should also move immediately to apprehend the murderous herdsmen that killed the people of Nimbo community on Monday, July 26, 2021, by 2 am.

“We call on the good people of Nimbo community and other communities in the South East geopolitical zone to immediately mobilise their youths and guard their communities to avoid a repeat of what just happened at Nimbo community.

“The governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, should immediately form a strong and active indigenous security outfit to guard border towns of Enugu State to avert another invasion of the state.

“The governors of Southern Nigeria should stamp their feet on the ground and enforce the ban on open grazing, otherwise nobody will take them seriously in the future.

“What happened at Nimbo community happened because the leader of Miyetti Allah openly instructed his members to disregard the resolution of Southern state governors banning open grazing.

‘’The killer herdsmen/terrorists should be arrested for the killings at Nimbo community in Enugu State. This brazen madness of killing innocent Nigerians for refusing cattle owned by herdsmen to feed on farmers’ crops must stop forthwith.

We, therefore, call on the international community to come to the aid of Christians and Southern Nigerians who have been marked for extermination without the federal government doing anything to stop the massacre of innocent farmers and Christians.”